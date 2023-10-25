Mad Muzik Cali Accused Of Murdering His Pregnant Ex Girlfriend

Mad Muzik Cali, born Justin Rene Lewis, was recently arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, Raesha Heard. According to reports, 31-year-old Heard was killed while bringing groceries into her parents' Georgia home earlier this month. Sadly, she was two months pregnant when she was shot "multiple times." The rapper has been charged with one count of malice murder.

Police reports claim she was hit “twice in the back, once in the chest, leg and head.” The tragic incident also played out in front of her nine-year-old son. Allegedly, the "child's father" had asked her to terminate the pregnancy, though Lewis says there's only a “possibility” that the child was his.

Mad Muzik Cali Arrested, Charged With Malice Murder

The police report also states that the same man had fired shots towards Heard's car just "a few months earlier," though the incident hadn't been reported. She hadn't been injured at the time due to the fact that “the clip fell out the weapon.” In 2017, Lewis was also a suspect in the murder of his ex-wife Sidni Dalcour, but was never charged. The Shade Room’s Justin Carter spoke with Dalcour's sister Traci, who detailed the alleged abuse that Sidni endured throughout their relationship. “She was married to Justin for five years — he was really abusive to her. He fought her a lot like he gave her black eyes, he put her in the hospital, she had to have staplers in her head,” she alleged.

Delcour was similarly found "shot to death" in her car in New Orleans in May of 2017. According to the late woman's cousin, Moriah Dyer, Lewis was suspected by her family right away. “We all instantly knew he had something to do with it,” she said. “Like my cousin said, she [Sidni] had no problems with nobody. She was loved. She was adored by everybody.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

