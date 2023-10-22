Nike Ja 1 “Backyard BBQ” Coming Later This Year

The Nike Ja 1, a distinctive sneaker in the Jordan Brand lineup, continues to captivate sneakerheads with its unique design and performance. Exciting news for sneaker enthusiasts: the "Backyard BBQ" colorway is on the horizon. This vibrant iteration showcases bold orange and blue hues, reminiscent of a lively summer barbecue. It's a nod to both style and the great outdoors, making it a standout choice for those who love to make a statement. Despite Ja Morant's off-court troubles, his basketball sneakers remain some of the top pairs out there.

The Nike Ja 1 boasts a fusion of comfort and durability. Its cushioning and support make it an ideal choice for various activities, from casual strolls to outdoor gatherings. The "Backyard BBQ" colorway is set to be a head-turner, making a striking fashion statement while embracing the spirit of fun and relaxation. As this eye-catching design hits the shelves, sneaker enthusiasts are eager to add a touch of zest to their collection and bring the vibes of a backyard barbecue to their everyday style. Get ready to sizzle with the Nike Ja 1 "Backyard BBQ" on your feet.

"Backyard BBQ" Nike Ja 1

Image via Nike

First, note that these sneakers are a GS release, meaning only grade school sizing will be released. The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole and a light gray midsole. The entire upper is dressed in vibrant blue and the Nike Swoosh features flames. The tongue features the Nike logo, and the heel displays additional flaming branding. This sneaker, designed for high-performance basketball, boasts a clean colorway overall. Despite Ja Morant's struggles off the court, there's no doubt his sneakers are popular.

More Photos

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

