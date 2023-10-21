Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank Set The Past Aside To Bring TGT Back

It looks like TGT- comprised of Tyrese, Ginuwine, and Tank- will be making a comeback following years of feuding. Moreover, the R&B supergroup recently came together backstage and hashed things out, with Tank and Ginuwine asking Tyrese if he's willing to split things evenly from here on out. For those unaware, they formed in 2007 but didn't release an album until 2013, and faced internal conflict plus label issues at the time. However, it seems like the trio is really to set all that aside and continue their great work in the genre. Whether that results in a new album remains to be seen, but they're definitely cooking something up.

"I knew it would happen," Ginuwine captioned the aforementioned clip of the official TGT reunion. "I just want it to be perfect for each and every individual. We come together to say we are Kings so let's move forward. I appreciate the love we get now let's go!!!! #TGT #uhooo #TankGTyrese ok it's time ok Letsgo @therealtank and @tyrese my brothas for life." Still, this isn't the first hint of a grand re-encountre we got this year.

TGT Is Back: Watch

Back in April of 2023, Tyrese seemingly confirmed that TGT had another album on the way coming very soon. "I got some great news for you,” he told Tank and J. Valentine on the iHeartMedia R&B Money podcast. “Atlantic Records has officially agreed to sign TGT for a second album… yeah, congratulations." Then, the actor and Tank started to talk about what the project could look like, although they didn't give a release date. Of course, they acknowledged that they would have to come to an agreement on these things with Ginuwine present. As such, it seems like an opportunity like this is exactly what the three needed to set their comeback up.

