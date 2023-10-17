Jada Pinkett Smith Confirms “Red Table Talk” Is Returning

Jada Pinkett Smith will officially be bringing her series, Red Table Talk, back in 2024. The actress confirmed the news during a live stream on TalkShopLive. The news comes following the release of her new memoir, Worthy, which has brought with it several headline-grabbing stories about her relationship with Will Smith.

“The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” Jada Pinkett Smith said. “We could not do the red table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey.”

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock At 2022 Oscars

US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Jada previously expressed confidence in the return of Red Table Talk while speaking with PEOPLE back in June. At the time, she confirmed several platforms had reached out about publishing the series. "We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us," Smith revealed. "And we have some interesting avenues that we're looking at now. You know me, I'm always looking for the next innovative thing. Actually, there's one idea that we have in mind that I'm kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book. We've got some really interesting stuff happening with [Red Table Talk]. I'm excited about that journey as well."

Red Table Talk previously aired on Facebook Watch, beginning in May 2018. It ran there for five seasons. Jada has hosted numerous celebrities on the show over those years. In addition to members of her own family, she's also spoken with Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Kid Cudi, Wale, Jordyn Woods, Common, T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lauren London, Ice Cube, Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, Queen Latifah, Fat Joe, and many more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Red Table Talk on HotNewHipHop.

