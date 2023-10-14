Skilla Baby Gets Into Brawl With Fans While Posing For Pictures

Skilla Baby may have cleaned up some beef between Detroit rappers before, but it looks like there's still animosity he has to deal with. Moreover, he got into a brawl with a couple of fans who were taking pictures with him and hanging out. Suddenly, the rapper swung at one person in front of him, yet it's unclear from video footage what they spoke about or what prompted the attack. Later, others started to jump on him as well, and the whole thing devolved into a messy scuffle with a lot of recording cameras and bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Furthermore, it's impossible to tell what really caused all of this, and whether Skilla Baby is at fault or had a justified reason to defend himself. Either way, it certainly wasn't pretty, so viewer discretion is advised for the clip below if you're not a fan of confrontations. Fortunately, though, it looks like this didn't really result in any serious injuries, harm, or any sort of legal ramifications. Also, the location it occurred at is a bit bizarre. It seems like an empty stadium, so perhaps this was before or after a performance or just an odd spot for these people to link up.

Skilla Baby Brawls At Fan Meet-Up: Watch

Regardless, the "Bae" MC had a pretty heated situation to deal with, about which we might not get any more elaboration. Still, at least things didn't turn even nastier. If so, we could've expected Skilla Baby to ease the tensions if necessary, as we know that he has a knack for that within the Michigan scene. Sada Baby and Tee Grizzley seemingly ended their years-long beef, and announced as such via an Instagram post on Skilla's page.

As such, both feuding artists' frequent collaborator on both ends ended up being a necessary link. That's a rare sight to see within hip-hop, and one that hopefully becomes more common with time. Even with this new scuffle in mind, it's heartening to know that Skilla's got some conflict resolution skills in the big-picture sense. For more news and the latest updates on Skilla Baby, log back into HNHH.

