Rudolph Isley Of The Isley Brothers Passes Away At 84: Report

Rudolph Isley, a founding member of the legendary soul trio The Isley Brothers, has passed away at age 84 due to unknown causes, as of writing this article. His brother Ronald confirmed this to Billboard via a statement on Wednesday (October 11). "There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother," he expressed. "Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place." Moreover, The Isley Brothers' legacy cannot be overstated; they were superstars of soul, rhythm and blues, gospel, and many other styles whose roots continue to provide fruitful artistic ground to this day.

For example, many of your all-time favorite hip-hop songs probably sample some of The Isley Brothers' biggest hits. Their foundation is something that many artists owe their careers to, but above all that, Rudolph Isley was a wonderful soul loved by his family and friends. He left the band in 1989 to become a Christian minister, but still reunited with them on occasion to perform. One of these instances was in 1992, when Little Richard inducted the trio into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Isley Brothers Performing In 1969 At Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK - JUNE 21: The Isley Brothers headline the first Soul Brothers Summer Music Festival at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 1969 in The Bronx, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images)

Still, they kept coming out with music as recently as last year, with Ronald Isley spearheading a very special collaboration. This was with The Isley Brothers as a whole and one of today's most dominant and beloved superstars, much like them in their heyday. "Make Me Say It Again Girl" came out in the 1970s, but they revamped the track with a special feature from Beyoncé. Apparently, Ron Isley reached out to Queen Bey about the possibility while she worked hard on RENAISSANCE, and it made for quite the momentous drop.

Meanwhile, musical figures, industry peers, and fans from all over poured out their condolences for Rudolph Isley. While it's a sad day, it's also heartening to know that the impact he left behind will most likely never fade. He not only influenced genres and songwriting for decades to come, but also found a home in the hearts of millions of communities of listeners. For more news and updates on The Isley Brothers, log back into HNHH.

Rest In Peace Rudolph Isley.

