Derek Hough Net Worth 2023: What Is The “DWTS” Icon Worth?

Salt Lake City, Utah – an unexpected locale for the genesis of a dance prodigy, yet it was here that Derek Hough's first steps towards superstardom were choreographed. Born into a family with inherent dance genes (consider his champion dancer grandparents and equally talented sister, Julianne), Hough's destiny seemed preordained. The young maestro honed his skills, merging technical prowess with innate passion, and journeyed across the pond to further cultivate his artistry. By 2023, according to Wealthy Gorilla, his dedicated pirouettes and powerful Paso Dobles had translated into an impressive net worth of $8 million.

Career Highlights & Accolades

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Television personality and dancer Derek Hough dances with students at the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre on August 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hough made a surprise visit to a Teen/Senior Ballet class where he danced with students of various skill levels ranging in age from 13 to 18 years old as they practiced and talked to them about his experiences as a professional dancer, including his current headlining show "Derek Hough: No Limit" at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hough pirouetted onto the global stage with his dynamic presence on ABC's Dancing with the Stars. It wasn't merely his footwork that captivated audiences but his ability to tell stories through dance, leaving an indelible mark on the show and accumulating a dazzling array of mirror ball trophies. His dance shoes subsequently tapped onto Broadway, adding another feather to an illustrious cap. From the Emmy awards to his role as a judge on NBC's World of Dance, Hough's accolades stand as a resounding endorsement of his talent.

Personal Life & Highlights

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough at the premiere of "Elemental". Held at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on June 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Beyond the sparkle of the stage lights, Derek Hough's narrative is laced with depth and introspection. A staunch advocate for mental well-being, he frequently emphasizes the therapeutic power of dance. His romantic interludes have occasionally made tabloid headlines. However, he deftly balances the public eye with private sanctity. Hough’s ties to his family, especially his bond with sister Julianne, underscore a grounded individual who values his roots.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 09: Dancer Derek Hough and Grace Kelly Award Winner Jennifer Hudson. Attend 2016 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. On December 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for March of Dimes)

The entrepreneurial beat resonates strongly with Hough. Expanding his brand, he ventured into the world of authorship with his book Taking the Lead: Lessons from a Life in Motion. It offered readers an intimate glimpse into his life and philosophy. His endeavors aren't confined merely to profit generation. His heart beats passionately for charity. In particular, initiatives focused on mental health, reflecting a star that dazzles with dance and his dedication to societal betterment.