Nines Adds Third Installment To “Crop Circles” Series

Harlesden, London, United Kingdom rapper Nines is one of the more prolific acts in the space. Since 2012, he has gone on to release eight projects, and one stand-alone series. His trademark collection of albums is Crop Circle. It started back on April 20, 2018, with a 16-song offering. Some of his most frequent collaborators appear in the first title, including Tiggs Da Author, Trapstar Toxic, and more.

The second entry would not come out until April 28, 2023. Yes, a whole five years of waiting, but Nines would resurrect the series. More of the same features here with Skrapz, Tiggs, but also J Styles, and Potter Payper would make their way onto it. Now, Nines is waiting no time.

Listen To Crop Circle 3 From Nines

Just six months later and now have a trio of projects. The gritty UK rapper is bringing more aggressive rapping here. Just like the previous efforts, the tracklist length remains consistent with 15 songs. Give Crop Circle 3 a listen up above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new album from Nines, Crop Circle 3? Is this the best installment in the series so far? Which songs are you enjoying the most on this project? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Nines, as well as all of the hottest album releases.

Crop Circle 3 Tracklist:

Intro Only One (feat. Skrapz & OURAA) So High (feat. Max Valentine & Shocktown) Toxic (feat. Bad Boy Chiller Crew) Daily Duppy (feat. GRM Daily) Never Be Me (feat. Blade Brown) Not Guilty (feat. Tiggs Da Author & Mark Morrison) I Do (feat. Tunde & Mugzz) Good Morning Max Elliot (feat. Big Narstie & M Dot R) My Turn Could Of Been (feat. Miraa May) Line Of Fire Pt. 7 (feat. Streetz, Fatz, Trapstar Toxic, Little Torment) Devils Rejects (feat. Skrapz) Outro (feat. Debbie)

