Jason Derulo Facing New Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Derulo is facing yet another lawsuit, this time for his behavior.

Lavender Alexandria
Jason Derulo has continued to release music pretty consistently throughout 2023. He's dropped new songs of his own, remixes of older material, and made appearances on other artist's tracks. But now he might be subject to his biggest news story of 2023 and unfortunately, it's not the kind you ever want to be a part of. That's because Derulo is being accused of sexual harassment in a new lawsuit made public today. He's facing accusations from a singer who claims that her record deal was dropped after she rejected him.

The singer is 25-year-old Emaza Gibson who was formerly part of the singing group Ceraadi. According to The Jasmine Brand, it was as a member of that group where Derulo first noticed Gibson. He reportedly reached out to her in 2021 after the group disbanded and approached her with the promise of a record deal. The pair worked on music together in a professional capacity which is where Gibson reports Derulo continually pressured her to get drinks with him. Eventually, that became pressuring her to drink during studio sessions and telling her she would have to participate in sexual rituals and take drugs to be a successful singer. Check out the full story below.

Jason Derulo Sued Over Sexual Harassment

This isn't the only legal battle Jason Derulo is facing right now. He's also dealing with a suit over unpaid royalties. The suit spawns from Derulo's 2020 mega-hit song "Savage Love." It alleges that Derulo worked on the song with musician Matty Spats but he was never credited for his contributions. As a result he was never approached when a highly successful remix of the track with BTS was released later that year.

Trouble has followed Derulo often in the past few years. Early last year he dealt with the repercussions of punching a man who heckled him. What do you think of Jason Derulo facing a lawsuit over his alleged sexual harassment? Let us know in the comment section below.

