Jason Derulo Sued For “Savage Love” Royalties

Jason Derulo is now facing a federal lawsuit concerning his 2020 track, “Savage Love,“ according to reports. Allegedly, he worked on the song alongside Matthew Spatola, who also goes by Matty Spats. According to Spatola, however, he was never given credit for his alleged contribution to the song.

The complaint says that Derulo “unilaterally released ‘Savage Love,’ without providing any credit whatsoever to Spatola.” “This lawsuit is filed to right that wrong,” it continues. “And to ensure that Spatola is properly credited as a co-writer of ‘Savage Love’ and compensated for his contributions thereto.” “Although Spatola had produced at Derulo’s home studio before ‘Savage Love,’” the complaint also states, “those sessions involved a larger group of contributors and were entirely unrelated to ‘Savage Love.’ To Spatola’s knowledge, none of the music created at those earlier sessions was ever released by Derulo.”

Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love”

“‘Savage Love’ was different,” it adds. “The writing and conceptualizing of the instrumental composition and the creation of the actual recording occurred when Spatola and Derulo were the only contributors present in Derulo’s studio collaborating together” on the song, according to the suit. It also goes on to claim that Derulo’s failure to credit Spatola has cost the artist opportunities. According to Spatola’s team, the collab would have opened many doors for him if he were properly credited.

“If Spatola had been properly credited as a co-author and co-producer of a hit like Savage Love, he would have received additional opportunities that were lost due to this lack of credit,” the suit continues. “Composers credited with co-writing hit songs as writers are invited to work with other top performers in the industry, along with other lucrative opportunities.” The lawsuit also cites the remix of the song featuring BTS, which was also allegedly released without Spatola’s permission. “At no time did Derulo or Sony ever get permission from, account to, or even enter into any contract with Spatola for his contributions to ‘Savage Love’ and the BTS remix.”

