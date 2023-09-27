Kanye West Leaked “Jesus Is King II,” Fredwreck Alleges

Earlier this week, Kanye West and Dr. Dre's collaborative album Jesus Is King II leaked. Though fans were eager to get a taste of the LP, Fredwreck had some harsh words for the hitmaker. According to the producer, West leaked the album himself, and is mentally unwell.

“Kanye is a 5150 psychotic double crossing leaking b*tch!" Fredwreck wrote alongside a pill emoji. It's unclear whether the emoji was intended to suggest that Ye's on drugs, or that he needs to be medicated. Either way, it's clear that the producer isn't a fan. As expected, his Tweet has now sparked an outpouring of hate for Ye, with plenty of social media users weighing in on the controversial performer in the comments section. Some speculate that Fredreck's account had been hacked, but that remains unconfirmed. The Tweet is still on his page at the time of writing, and he's since gone on to boast the success of his project with October London.

Fredwreck Roasts Kanye West In New Tweet

Though not everyone has gotten past the layers of Ye controversy, the remainder of his fanbase is anticipating a new album from the hitmaker sometime in the near future. Amid his European adventure with wife Bianca Censori, it's been reported that his next project is "imminent." Recently, a source even claimed that he's in a "truly great headspace," and has recorded 10 new songs this week.

Ye and Censori have continued to stir the pot as of late, most recently getting the attention of Italian authorities for their bold looks. Last week, Ye was spotted at Milan Fashion Week wearing one of his signature face coverings. Apparently, the statement broke Italian anti-terror laws, which is punishable by a 2,000 Euro fine. What do you think about Fredwreck's recent Tweet about Kanye West? Do you think he's being too harsh? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Kanye West and Fredwreck.

