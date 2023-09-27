Rapper Mohbad’s Death Sparks Protests In Nigeria—What We Know

It’s been a sad month for Afrobeats as fans of the genre mourn the passing of one of its brightest burgeoning stars, Mohbad. The genre has significantly grown in popularity over the last couple of years. Additionally, the landscape is fertile ground, now more than ever before. Several talents have been awarded more platforms to bloom into worldwide stars. This is why it is particularly tragic that Mohbad’s life came to a premature end right at the cusp of his superstardom.

Who Was Mohbad?

Mohbad was born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba on June 8, 1996, in Lagos state, Nigeria. He was a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter who kicked off his musical career in 2019 with the singles: “Mi O Foh,” “Imole,” and “Adura.” However, it wasn’t until the following year that Mohbad gained major prominence. Following the release of “KPK,” one of the rapper’s biggest songs, he received widespread national acclaim. He subsequently rose up the ranks in the Nigerian music industry, and the single received massive airplay across radio stations.

Throughout his career, the young star consistently released Afrobeats hit songs. In 2021, his solo hit, “Feel Good,” became a favorite, saturating playlists and airwaves across the nation. The rapper released another commercially successful single, “Peace,” in 2022. His last hit single before his untimely demise was “Ask About Me,” which he released on April 14, 2023. Mohbad was signed to Marlian Music from late 2019 to late 2022. Under the label, he released his first EP, Light, in 2020. Soon after leaving the label, he released his second and final EP, Blessed, in 2023.

Controversy Around His Death

Mohbad did not have a glamorous upbringing but had attained a moderate level of affluence in his adulthood. However, he had a troubled experience with his former label, Marlian Music. In October 2022, he announced his departure from the label. Additionally, he accused his former label boss, Naira Marley, of assault and mistreatment. Mohbad alleged that Naira Marley and an associate of his, Sam Larry, physically assaulted him on several accounts upon expressing his intention to leave the label. The two allegedly made Mohbad’s life a living hell, even after he successfully detached himself from Marlian Music.

This particularly angered many Nigerians, who have since called out the label boss, shaming him for his alleged actions. It was also discovered that Mohbad filed a police report against Sam Larry in June 2023. The report alleged that Sam Larry had physically assaulted Mohbad, destroying some of his property in the process. Additionally, it was mentioned that 15 men who claimed to work for the monarch Oba Elegushi had been enlisted in the assault of Mohbad. Following the report's revelation, Elegushi dissociated himself from Sam Larry in a statement. Soon after, he expressed his condolences over the musician’s passing.

How Did Mohbad Die?

On September 12, 2023, Mohbad passed away at 27. The circumstances of his death are mysterious and unconfirmed. However, several reports claimed that he died from an ear infection. This has since been refuted by his mother, though. Additionally, Perez Medcare Hospital, where Mohbad was believed to have died, released a statement on September 25. The hospital contends that he did not, in fact, die in their care. In a statement, Mohbad had allegedly already given up the ghost by the time he arrived at the hospital. Interestingly, however, the reportedly unlicensed nurse who was believed to have administered the Tetanus vaccine for Mohbad’s infected ear has been arrested. Evidently, the narratives do not yet add up, and the real cause of his passing is yet to be disclosed. The media is keeping their ears to the ground.

Soon after his death, he was buried by his family without an autopsy. However, his body was exhumed on September 21 following a public outcry. Now, an autopsy is being carried out, with results to be announced subsequently. It is widely believed by the masses that the young star did not pass due to natural circumstances. Some people believe that his former label played a role in Mohbad’s demise. This is due to their long-standing feud and the resulting physical assault that ensued. Fans are now clamoring for Naira Marley and Sam Larry to be declared wanted and thoroughly investigated. More importantly, Mohbad’s family and the general public hope for justice to be served to get some closure.

Resulting Protests

Mohbad’s father addressed the public in an interview, beseeching them not to blame Naira Marley for his son’s death. He instead criticized the hospital for allowing an unqualified nurse to attend to Mohbad. Furthermore, he believes that the vaccine administered might have led to Mohbad’s death. Mohbad’s mother, on the other hand, believes her son was murdered. She has asked the general public to help her look for Marley. A bereaved Bella Shmurda, Mohbad’s best friend and fellow Afrobeats star has also called for their arrests.

In several towns in Lagos, Nigeria, peaceful protests have been organized over the last few days. Mourners demand justice for the rapper, who is believed to have passed from sinister circumstances. On Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the infamous Lekki toll gate in Lagos, where the 2020 #EndSars protests took place, protesters were allegedly dispersed by the Lagos State Police using tear gas canisters. The crowd of fans and mourners scattered, but the air was still thick with sadness over the passing of Mohbad. Furthermore, the masses are not showing signs of relenting.

Aftermath

Since his sad passing, his music has overtaken the Nigerian Apple Music and Spotify charts. Unfortunately, the rapper did not get to experience these feats while he was alive. Mohbad was last seen performing at a show organized by Nigerian alcohol brand D’Genral Bitters in Ikorodu, Lagos. His death has left a deep gash in the hearts of Nigerians and fans of Afrobeats in general. Now, his death is being mourned all over the world.



Over the last week, candlelight processions for the late Mohbad have been in several cities, including Lagos, Abuja, and London. Additionally, prominent celebrities in Nigeria and beyond have paid tribute to the late star. U.S. rappers Lil Durk, Meek Mill, and Kodak Black have shared posts, joining the masses in mourning Mohbad’s passing. Several Afrobeats icons, including Fireboy, Don Jazzy, and Adekunle Gold, among others, have also honored Mohbad with songs, performances, and posts dedicated to him.

