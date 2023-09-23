Raz B Drops New Dance Video After Previous Lewd Display

Raz B of star R&B group B2K is currently on somewhat of a Britney Spears-esque arc, at least when it comes to dancing. Moreover, he posted a series of videos of some of his best moves on his social media, and he's really getting into it. While many decided to clown the singer online, there's also plenty of people who want to see him make a comeback with his group in some way. Regardless, it seems like these videos are for his entertainment only- well, and for the ladies, in his eyes. It's a bit odd to see the actor without his partners, although feuds between them are in the way of a reunion.

Furthermore, for anyone who's a bit put off by this dancing video for whatever reason, don't fret; things could be much worse. Raz B's first recent dancing video of note featured him strutting his stuff in just underwear, a MAGA hat, and MSCHF's Big Yellow Boots. A lot of fans were taken aback by this, whether it was due to concern or to hilarity. This is what really made people compare him to Britney, as they both seem to be pushing how lewd they can get with their moves.

Raz B Shows Off Moves In Sultry New Dance Video

However, all this falls under darker context when you look at what the Cleveland native has gone through in the past few months. For example, back in May, he briefly escaped from a hospital through a window over concerns for a surgery. "All day I’ve been trying to clear miscommunications up, but I want everybody to know right now… I don’t feel safe,” he remarked in his post. “I’m in Kansas City, I’m at the Hilton Hotel and I’m telling everybody right now, Raz B does not feel safe. Put out an APB for Raz B in Kansas City, I don’t feel safe. That’s the location where I’m at.

"Call all my Army friends, Marine friends," he continued. "No, I’m not good. That’s exactly where I’m at. Come get me. Yup, I’m standing right here and everybody’s gonna be compliant. I’m not saying something’s going on, I’m just letting my people know I don’t feel safe." Given that this was a couple of months ago, hopefully everything went well and the 38-year-old is in a much better place. For more news and the latest updates on Raz B, stick around on HNHH.

