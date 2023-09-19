Vic Mensa Puts Boxing Skills On Full Display At Album Release Party

Vic Mensa sure knows how to throw a party! He's throwing hands while he's at it! Over the weekend, the Chi-town rapper celebrated his new album VICTOR with an album release party in his hometown. He labeled the event "The Mensa Melee." This involved Vic setting up a boxing ring and staging a boxing exhibition with the album as the soundtrack - a unique listening event unlike any other. The atmosphere seemed high-energy as fans got to witness not only a musical listening experience but also a boxing match all in one night. This made it a night to remember in Chicago.

Vic teased an early preview to the event last week, where he posted a video of himself in the boxing ring with Omari Hardwick as his coach. During the clip, he was reciting "Sunday Morning Intro," a monologue that opens the album features Omari Hardwick as narrator. The video circulating social media shows a highlight from the event, where Vic can be seen throwing hands at his opponent and landing a few solid punches in. Chance The Rapper also appeared in the audience in the recap video. The end of the clip shows a photo of Mensa holding up his champion belt, taking home the gold.

Vic Mensa Threw A Unique Party

Vic Mensa's new project VICTOR features a line up of star-studded appearances. Some of the features include Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy, Jay Electronica, Common, Rapsody, and more. This release holds particular significance as it represents a two-year journey of newfound sobriety for the seasoned rapper. VICTOR is only Mensa's second solo album, which may come as a surprise given his extensive history in the music industry and the abundance of music he has already released.

As far as what's next for Mensa, he's going to continue promoting the new project. In fact, he's taking his talents to California to perform as the main opening act for his longtime friend and collaborator, Chance the Rapper. The two will be at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 21. Stay tuned to HNHH for more stories and updates.

