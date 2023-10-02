How Old Is Corinna Kopf? (Updated September 2023)

Corinna Kopf, a name that resonates with many social media enthusiasts, has made a significant mark in the digital world. As of September 2023, Corinna Kopf is 27 years old, having been born on December 1st, 1995. But age is just a number when you consider the vast achievements and influence she has garnered over the years. Let's delve deeper into her journey and accomplishments.

Corinna's entry into the social media realm began while she was still in school. Her first step was joining Twitter in early 2011, followed by Instagram in 2012. These platforms witnessed her meteoric rise, with her amassing over 2.6 million Twitter followers and a whopping 7 million on Instagram. Her association with renowned YouTuber David Dobrik brought her into the limelight, although she had already made a name for herself on other platforms. Contrary to popular belief, her first YouTube appearance wasn't on David's vlogs but on a prank channel named "Second Class."

Corinna's YouTube Journey

On June 3, 2016, Corinna launched her YouTube channel. Her content is diverse, ranging from storytime videos, where she shares personal experiences, to fashion and beauty segments. One of her most popular storytime videos recounts a harrowing lip-injection experience. Collaborations have been a significant part of her content strategy. She has teamed up with notable YouTubers like Liza Koshy, Durte Dom, Nathalie Paris, and many more. David Dobrik, however, remains her most popular collaborator.

Gaming And Streaming

Corinna Kopf (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Apart from her YouTube endeavors, Corinna is a gaming enthusiast. She began her live-streaming journey on Twitch, playing games like Fortnite. Her prowess in the gaming world caught the attention of Facebook Gaming, which offered her an exclusive streaming contract in 2019 after a ban from Twitch.

Net Worth And Earnings

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Corinna Kopf attends the 9th Annual Streamy Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

By October 2022, Corinna's estimated net worth stood at $10 million. This impressive figure stems from various sources, including her highly profitable OnlyFans account, YouTube AdSense earnings, brand endorsements, and exclusive deals. Social Blade estimates her monthly AdSense earnings to range between $23 to $373, with annual earnings between $280 to $4.5K. Additionally, with her massive Instagram following, her estimated yearly income from the platform is a staggering $3.87 million.

Personal Life And Background

Born in Palatine, Illinois, Corinna's roots trace back to the Midwest, with her family primarily residing in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Missouri. She boasts of German ancestry and is fluent in the language. Before her social media career took off, Corinna worked as a nanny in Malibu and even harbored dreams of becoming a veterinarian. In her personal life, she dated "Viner" Toddy Smith in 2017, but they parted ways in early 2018. As of December 2022, rumors suggest she's dating Sammy Wilk.

Conclusion

Corinna Kopf's age might be a point of curiosity for many, but it's her journey, achievements, and influence that truly stand out. As she continues to evolve and grow in the digital space, her fans eagerly await her next move.