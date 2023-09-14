7 Of Rap’s Hottest Collaborations Of The 2010s

The 2010s was a great time for collaborations in rap. Although releasing joint albums and seeing artists feature on records is a staple in hip hop, there was something about that era that made for epic releases. It was a time when SoundCloud rappers like Lil Yachty and Lil Uzi Vert were making their mark as they dominated the charts. And, of course, hitmakers like Lil Wayne and Drake continued their reign at the top of the charts. While there are several classics that emerged during this decade, we're looking at 7 rap collabs from the 2010s that fans still consider some of the greatest to appear during that time. Let us know if your favorite is on the list.

“Right Above It” - Lil Wayne feat. Drake (2010)

It seems like either Drake or Lil Wayne were a part of all the biggest 2010s rap collabs. This one finds the two of them joining forces for the first single for Lil Wayne’s album I Am Not A Human Being. It is the first of multiple No. 1 songs Drake would appear on as the decade continued. Surprisingly, this one has Wayne on the hook, and Drake’s verse is the first thing heard on the song. There’s a certain triumphant feeling as Lil Wayne boosts himself and his label. The song’s horns add to this confident, triumphant feeling. This duo would continue to make music together as the decade progressed, with Drake paying homage to Wayne after years had passed for catapulting him to the level he is today.

“I’m On One” - DJ Khaled feat. Drake, Rick Ross & Lil Wayne (2011)

This 2010s rap collab featured several songs that combined multiple hitmakers. Posse cuts were much more common in the 2010s than they are today. This one was one of the biggest, spending 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. DJ Khaled built a name for himself through these cuts, and this helped him become a household name. The track also brought frequent collaborators Drake and Wayne together once again. The track runs nearly five minutes long as it features verses from all three rappers with Drake’s hook appearing after each one. The song’s semi-tranquil atmosphere adds to the nostalgia of anyone who had this one on their iPod back in the day.

“Mercy” - Kanye West feat. Big Sean, Pusha T, & 2 Chainz (2012)

The G.O.O.D Music collaboration album Cruel Summer was home to some of the biggest names. "Mercy" was the first single for it and introduced listeners to the grandiose concept the album was going for. The song samples “Dust A Sound Boy” by Super Beagle and features several members from the label. “Mercy”’s hook spurred the slang term “swerve,” which was a part of Big Sean’s contribution. Kanye, who is naturally credited first out of the five artists, did something unique for his portion of the song. The production completely changes during his verse as a sample of the Scarface theme plays over pulsing, club music-like production.

“I Don’t F*** With You” - Big Sean feat. E-40 (2015)

It’s always noteworthy when rappers from two different generations work together. This 2010s collab brought together one of the hottest artists of the decade with a rap legend. However, the track leans much more toward Sean’s era in terms of production, which came from DJ Mustard, Mike Free, and Kanye West. The song’s hook by Big Sean became an anthem of sorts, and its delivery style made it easy for audience members to sing along. Interestingly enough, the track's beat was initially previewed in a song by Justin Bieber, but after poor communication through several channels, DJ Mustard gave it to Big Sean. The song originally spent three weeks at the No. 1 position, then reentered the same spot only a week later and spent six weeks there.

“Broccoli” - DRAM feat. Lil Yachty (2016)

Some 2010s rap collabs introduced people to a new artist, whether they were the lead or a feature. With this song, it introduced some people to both. "This song "Broccoli" was a part of the lane of rap where upbeat whimsical melodies were paired with trap drums. Dram and Lil Yachty used melodic flows that combined rapped and sung vocals. This delivery style would get even more popular as the years continued. The lightheartedness of the production pairs well with the ease of both artists' verses and delivery styles. Amongst other fun bars, DRAM even weaves in a shoutout to Yachty towards the end of his verse. The track was the first No. 1 entry on the charts for both artists. It spent nine weeks in that position.

“Bad And Boujee” - Migos feat. Lil Uzi Vert (2017)

Seeing a group work with a solo artist is always exciting and this 2010s rap collab showed that Migos and Uzi were ready to go to the next level. After receiving a shout-out from Donald Glover during his Golden Globes acceptance speech in 2017, the single and trio were exposed to an entirely new audience. Soon after, the group performed the song on Ellen. Further, the track spent 12 weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts. Following Takeoff's tragic death, Offset and Quavo performed "Bad and Boujee" during a tribute at the 2023 BET Awards. Naturally, the song still holds up today as audience members cheered, rapped, and danced along.

“SICKO MODE” - Travis Scott feat. Drake (2018)

This 2010s rap collaboration came at the end of the decade but was very important for the streaming era. The song spent ten weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has over 1.9 billion streams on Spotify. When the song was initially released, Drake’s feature was hidden. Compilation videos of people reacting to hearing his voice on the song for the first time were quite popular in 2018, with DJ Akademiks’ reaction becoming a meme. The song’s structure is quite unique, considering it is a single. There are two beat switches, and the track is over five minutes long. The music video, directed by Dave Meyers and Travis himself, is just as elaborate. There are a variety of scenes, camera tricks, and other creative effects used to make the video an audio and visual experience.

What are some of your favorite rap collab songs from the 2010s? Let us know in the comments section.

