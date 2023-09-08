“Football Manager” Streamer Teases Wild Project Involving One Of The Worst Soccer Teams In The World

Zealand Shannon, one of the most popular and recognizable Football Manager content creators on the internet, has set himself an almost impossible challenge. On September 5, Zealand posted a video to his YouTube channel entitled "I Can't Move Until San Marino Wins". A fairly self-explanatory video, Zealand confined himself to his desk chair until the San Marino National Soccer Team, ranked 208th in the world, won a match against an English Premier League side. However, after over eight and 12 in-game seasons, the team didn't win a single match. At the end of the video, Zealand made a bold promise. If the video got a certain number of likes, he would expand the idea into a full-blown stream. That is to say, he would keep streaming until San Marino won a match.

Asking for 5,000 likes, the video has received nearly 150,000 views and over 13,000 likes in the first three days after being posted. So quickly was the goal reached that Zealand himself had to add the pinned comment, "Well that was unsettlingly fast." There is no word on when this stream will occur. However, we will keep you posted as it will likely truly be a spectacle to behold.

How Hard Is Zealand's San Marino Challenge?

To give you an idea of just how daunting the challenge is, Zealand was able to complete 12 full seasons in his original video. In that time, San Marino picked up zero wins and just one draw during that entire run. In real life, San Marino has had a national team since the late 1980s, with the team being officially recognized in 1990. Since their founding, the nation has won exactly one game. That's right, San Marino has only ever won one game in its history - a 1-0 win over Lichtenstein in 2004.

Furthermore, Zealand is playing this challenge in its purest form. His team is transfer-locked, meaning that he can only use the players who actually represent San Marino. Additionally, he resets the save at the end of each season to control any variables like weak promotions or transfer windows. Here's hoping that under Zealand, San Marino can find a miraculous, albeit fictional, second win.

