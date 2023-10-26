Malu Trevejo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

In the ever-evolving world of social media influencers and celebrities, Malu Trevejo stands out as a prominent figure. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $8 million US dollars, according to GorillaOverview, a testament to her influence and success in the entertainment industry.

Born María Luisa Trevejo on October 15th, 2002, in Havana, Cuba, Malu's journey to fame wasn't always smooth. After spending her early years in Havana and later in Madrid, Spain, she moved to Miami, Florida, around the age of 11 or 12. The transition to America was challenging, especially since she faced bullying due to language barriers. However, her resilience and determination saw her rise above these challenges.

Read More: Charli D'Amelio Net Worth 2023: What Is The Influencer Worth?

Building A Social Media Empire

Malu's initial claim to fame was through the app musical.ly, which we now know as TikTok, where she uploaded dance and lip-syncing videos. Her captivating performances quickly garnered attention, making her one of the platform's most recognized stars by the age of 14. This success spilled over to Instagram, where she boasts over 11 million followers, further solidifying her status as a social media sensation.

Venturing Into Music

Beyond social media, Malu's talents caught the attention of Universal Music Latin Entertainment and even executive Stephen Belafonte, whom she later sued. Under their label, she released her debut music video "Luna Llena" in 2017, which amassed over 131 million views on YouTube. Her musical journey continued with the release of her debut EP Una Vez Más in 2019. This EP showcased her unique style and voice.

Controversies

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 05: Malu Trevejo is seen on March 5, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Wil R/Star Max/GC Images)

Malu's journey in the entertainment industry has seen her collaborate with various artists and personalities. One notable association was with the social media phenomenon Danielle Bregoli, known as the "Cash Me Outside Girl," who raps under the moniker Bhad Bhabie. The two clashed over NBA Youngboy, who they were both romantically linked to at one point.

However, like many celebrities, Malu's career has not been without controversies. She faced a lawsuit in early 2023 by former employees who accused her of emotional, sexual, and mental abuse. Her supposed association with labels like Cactus Jack Records and personal relationships have often made headlines.

Read More: Travis Scott Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?

Living The Luxe Life

(Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images)

With success comes the perks of a luxurious lifestyle. Malu's net worth has allowed her to indulge in some of the finer things in life. In 2021, she purchased a lavish house in Plantation, Florida, for $2.25 million, which was previously owned by rapper Fat Joe. Though she sold it a year later, it's evident that Malu enjoys the fruits of her labor.

Endorsements And Brand Collaborations

A significant portion of Malu's net worth can be attributed to her brand endorsements. She has collaborated with brands like HeySilkySkin, among others, further enhancing her income and influence in the industry.

In Conclusion

Malu Trevejo's journey from a young girl facing challenges in a new country to a social media sensation and successful artist is truly inspiring. Her net worth of $8 million in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, talent, and determination. As she continues to evolve and grow in the entertainment industry, there's no doubt that Malu Trevejo will remain a force to be reckoned with.