Influencer Beauty Katera Found Dead: What We Know

Fans were shocked to learn that popular 22-year-old Instagram dance and roller skater influencer Beauty Katera was found deceased on August 23. There was much speculation about what happened to the fun-loving, roller-skating Beauty. While many theories lit up comment sections, the truth was much sadder when her boyfriend, 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques, was arrested as the suspect.

As the case goes through the system and more information comes out, there’s no doubt that the world will learn more about Beauty’s final moments. Before that, it’s important to learn more about the young lady who was inspirational to so many. Here’s a look into the life of Beauty Katera.

The Early Life Of Beauty Katera

Beauty Katera was born Beauty Couch and grew up in Georgia. According to a GoFundMe, Beauty was adopted at 7 months old. Her mother described her as “a sweet, happy, and talented child.” Beauty started dancing around the house at age 2 and was known for her passion, which involved all things skating and dancing.

How Beauty Became Famous

Beauty Katera started posting videos of her dancing and skating on Instagram in 2017 as a teenager. She soon gathered a large following of fans who loved to see her joyous dancing and skating at the rink, at home, and everywhere in between. Eventually, she became known as BeautyK to her followers.

Confident and beautiful, Beauty always seemed to have a smile on her face as she shared her love. As time went on, she amassed more than 157,000 followers. She even started offering skating classes to get more people interested. By July, Beauty Katera was proud to announce one-on-one skating lessons and even virtual classes.

Her followers were eager to join in her new pursuits. Moreover, many expressed they were interested in the classes and wanted to show their support. While Beauty’s star was on the rise, tragically, her life was cut short.

What Happened To Beauty Katera?

On August 23, reports surfaced that a body was found near a burning car in Austell, Georgia. Police discovered that the car fully engulfed in flames was the one that Beauty was known to drive. Sadly, authorities ID’d the body as that of Beauty Katera in the wood line. Reportedly, she had been stabbed, so immediately, foul play was suspected.

Two days later, Louisiana detectives arrested Beauty’s boyfriend, Eugene Louis-Jocques. According to People Magazine, he was charged with murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Authorities took him into custody as a fugitive in St. Tammany Parish.

Beauty’s family told WSBTV that the two had only been dating for a short time. Eugene was also a skater and had recently moved to Georgia to be closer to Beauty. Her sister said that she found Eugene to be odd and “almost abnormally quiet,” but he was always taking her out and buying her flowers. However, Beauty’s mother said she got a “bad vibe about him.”

What Happens Next?

As of now, Eugene is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia, and no motive has been reported. Beauty Katera’s family, friends, and fans are in mourning, missing such a young, bright spirit. In the meantime, her loved ones are keeping her memory alive by watching her videos and seeing her at her happiest and best.