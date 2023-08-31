What We Know About “Reptile” Starring Justin Timberlake & Benicio Del Toro

From the trailer of the upcoming movie Reptile, viewers are in for a thrilling watch. Over time, Netflix has continued to create original offerings. This is the case for Reptile, which is already garnering major buzz. The gritty crime thriller has cast some renowned names in its lineup. The phenomenal Benicio Del Toro will front the movie, while none other than Justin Timberlake will be in a supporting role. The story was written by Benjamin Brewer, Grant Singer, and Del Toro.

A recipient of multiple awards, Del Toro is best known for his roles in The Usual Suspects, Basquiat, Sin City, and more. Although widely known for his music, the Grammy-winning musician Timberlake is also a formidable actor in his own right. The Reptile trailer highlights a chilling storyline of a hardened detective who attempts to uncover the truth of a gruesome murder. The movie is set to premiere this September.

Background

Soon after Netflix acquired the rights to the story from Black Label Media, production on the feature-length began. Grant Taylor Singer, predominantly known as a music video director, is set to make his directorial debut in the film. Singer has previously worked with household-name musicians, including Ariana Grande, Lorde, The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. Among the star-studded cast, as seen in the Reptile trailer, Alicia Silverstone is also set to appear. She and Del Toro previously starred in the 1997 crime romance film Excess Baggage. That film also features other acclaimed actors like Michael Pitt, Sky Ferreira, Ayo Essandoh, and Dominick Lombardozzi, among others.

The Reptile Trailer

According to the Reptile trailer, the crime-thriller’s storyline focuses on a detective set on a trail after an unknown killer. The murder of an estate agent is the driving force of the movie. Also, her murder suspect list is somewhat lengthy, but four people take top priority. Netflix released the trailer on the 21st of August.

Elsewhere, Del Toro expressed that he was drawn to the movie’s unpredictability. In a conversation with Netflix, he shared: “There were a couple of what I like to call ‘Oh, sh*t’ moments that also compelled me to get involved.” This also explains Del Toro’s involvement as one of the movie’s writers. Timberlake, also speaking with Netflix, added, “I liked the idea of playing a character that has to constantly react to the unpredictability of what’s thrown in his direction.”

Release Date

The grim detective movie is set to premiere at the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival on the 8th of September. Subsequently, the crime thriller would be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from the 6th of October. Judging by the Reptile trailer, the movie is set on pulling and nudging its viewers psychologically with its highly anticipated plot twists. With Del Toro as a co-writer, one can imagine a film possibly worthy of accolades and acclaim. Above all, the all-round collaboration and star-studded cast looks to be one that will make lasting impressions this fall.

