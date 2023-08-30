Cindy Crawford Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?

Cindy Crawford, an iconic figure in the modeling world, has made a significant mark in the fashion industry and business realm. As of 2023, her net worth is estimated to be around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did she amass such a fortune, and what ventures contributed to her impressive wealth?

Born on February 20, 1966, in DeKalb, Illinois, Cindy Crawford embarked on her modeling journey during high school. Her distinct mole above her lip and captivating beauty quickly made her one of the most sought-after models in the industry. Crawford was not just a pretty face. She was the valedictorian of her high school and even attended Northwestern University on a chemical engineering scholarship. However, her passion for modeling led her to drop out and pursue her dream full-time.

A Supermodel’s Journey

Cindy Crawford during Cindy Crawford Signs Her 1992 Calendar at B. Dalton in New York City – December 19, 1991 at B. Dalton Bookstore in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Rose Hartman/WireImage)

Cindy Crawford is often called one of the “Original Supermodels.” Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, she graced the covers of renowned magazines like Vogue, People, Cosmopolitan, and Elle. Additionally, she walked the runway for top designers. These included Versace, Chanel, and Calvin Klein, and Crawford was also a prominent figure in various ad campaigns. Further, her fame wasn’t limited to print. She ventured into television, hosting MTV’s House of Style from 1989 to 1995. Crawford also appeared in music videos for artists like George Michael and Jon Bon Jovi, further solidifying her status as a pop culture icon.

Beyond Modeling: A Business Mogul

Portrait of (RtoL) Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Lauren Hutton, Beverly Johnson, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell (1993). Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images*** SPECIAL RATES APPLY ***

Cindy Crawford’s success isn’t limited to modeling. She’s a businesswoman with a keen sense for lucrative ventures. In the early 2000s, she launched the Meaningful Beauty line of beauty products in collaboration with Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh. Additionally, she introduced the Cindy Crawford Home Collection furniture line . Later, the Cindy Crawford Style home goods line was developed for J.C. Penney. These ventures significantly contributed to her net worth, showcasing her versatility and business acumen.

Personal Life & Philanthropy

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Kaia Jordan Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford visit “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood. On November 4, 2015 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Beyond her professional achievements, Crawford’s personal life has been filled with love and family. She married tequila entrepreneur Rande Gerber in 1998, and the couple has two children, both of whom have followed in their mother’s modeling footsteps. Also, Crawford’s heart isn’t just in her business. She’s deeply involved in charity work. She supports the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s pediatric oncology program, where her brother received cancer treatments. She is also actively involved in organizations dedicated to childhood leukemia.

Real Estate Ventures

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 15: Cindy Crawford attends the Opening Ceremony and ‘The Great Gatsby’ Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Michel Dufour/French Select via Getty Images)

Cindy and her husband, Rande, have made significant investments in real estate over the years. They’ve owned oceanfront properties in Malibu, mansions in Beverly Hills, and even properties in the exclusive El Dorado Golf & Beach Club community in Los Cabos, Mexico. Their keen eye for valuable properties has undoubtedly added to their combined net worth.

Conclusion

Cindy Crawford’s net worth in 2023 is a testament to her hard work, business acumen, and versatility. From the runways of Paris to the boardrooms of major corporations, she has proven that one can achieve greatness in multiple arenas with determination and passion. As she continues to inspire many, her legacy as a supermodel and business mogul remains unshaken.