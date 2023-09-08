Paul Pogba Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Legend Worth?

Paul Pogba, a name synonymous with soccer excellence, has carved a niche for himself in the world of football. As of 2023, his net worth stands at an impressive $125 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such wealth, and what factors contributed to his financial success? Let's delve into the life and career of this soccer legend.

Born on March 15, 1993, in Lagny-Sur-Marne, France, Paul Labile Pogba began his soccer journey at a tender age. His passion for the sport was evident when he played for a local club at just six years old. His talent was undeniable, and it wasn't long before he joined professional club Le Havre. However, it was his move to Manchester United in 2009 that truly set the stage for his illustrious career.

Despite initial controversies surrounding his transfer from Le Havre, Pogba's prowess on the field was undeniable. His time with Manchester United's U-18 team showcased his potential, but it was his stint with Juventus where he truly shone. By 2016, he had established himself as one of Europe's best young players.

A Record-Breaking Return To Manchester United

In a move that surprised many, Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016. Moreover, the English club shelled out a record-breaking transfer fee of almost 90 million pounds, a testament to Pogba's value on the field. While his initial days back at United were met with challenges, including criticisms and strained relationships with managers, Pogba's talent always shone through.

Pogba's International Achievements

On the international stage, Pogba has been nothing short of phenomenal. He played a pivotal role in France's Euro 2016 campaign and was instrumental in leading the French team to World Cup victory in 2018.

Endorsements And Partnerships

Beyond his earnings from soccer, Pogba's net worth has been significantly bolstered by endorsements. He has enjoyed a long-standing sponsorship deal with Adidas, promoting their products in various commercials. Additionally, his inclusion in the FIFA video game series by Electronic Arts has further added to his earnings. Between 2017 and 2018, Pogba raked in $30 million from salary and endorsements, with $5 million coming solely from endorsements.

Real Estate Ventures

Pogba's investments aren't limited to the soccer field. In 2017, he acquired a lavish home in Cheshire, close to Manchester United's training ground. This property, boasting features like an indoor swimming pool and a state-of-the-art media room, was purchased for 2.9 million pounds. Furthermore, in 2020, Pogba added a luxurious condo in Miami's One Thousand Museum to his real estate portfolio, joining other celebrities like David and Victoria Beckham.

Conclusion

Paul Pogba's net worth in 2023 is a reflection of his dedication, talent, and strategic decisions both on and off the field. From his early days in Lagny-Sur-Marne to his current status as a soccer legend, Pogba's journey is a testament to hard work, passion, and a bit of flair. As he continues to play and make business moves, there's no doubt that his net worth will only continue to grow.