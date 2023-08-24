Safaree Clowns Men Who Recieve Child Support

Saferee doesn’t like to mince words. The Love & Hip Hop star recently shared his thoughts on the child support process. In his opinion, men shouldn’t be receiving help from their ex-partners. Safaree comments imply that he believes women should be the sole beneficiaries of support. “A man getting child support is crazy he might as well put on a dress,” he wrote in a tweet shared to The Neighborhood Talk‘s IG page.

The reality TV personality’s comments follow recent news surrounding Halle Berry and her ex, Oliver Martinez. It’s been reported that the Catwoman actress will have to pay her former husband at least $8,000 a month. However, judging by The Neighborhood Talk‘s comment section, it doesn’t seem a lot of folks agree. “I don’t agree ; it depends on the situation . Kids are expensive and if a single father needs help , that doesn’t make him feminine. Aint you the same nigga who wore a vest ??” one person wrote.

Not Everyone Agrees With Safaree’s Statements

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Another person said,” He talks a lot from somebody who literally tried to take credit for Nicki hustle.” One user pointed out that Safaree should focus on paying his own child support instead. “What’s crazy is a man not wanting to pay child support to his ex wife but commenting on a ex husband getting child support,” they wrote. In other related news, Safaree was apparently targeted by gunfire earlier this year.

With a harrowing account, the father of two revealed how he almost lost his life. In a video, Safaree also showed off bullet fragments on the ground and the hole in the wall. “I almost got shot in my head by a stray bullet!!” the rapper wrote in an Instagram story in March. “I was inches away from where the bullet holes came from!! This is why I can’t f*cking stand Atlanta!!!!! THANK GOD OMG!! That’s why I don’t feel sorry for you criminals!!” Using another slide, Samuels gave a close-up view of a bullet fragment. “I cannot believe that just happened!!!!” he said.

Read More: Safaree Samuels Net Worth 2023: What Is The “LHHATL” Star Worth?

[via]