Topless Sports “League” Launched By Former Golf Channel Host Holly Sonders

Holly Sonders, a former Golf Channel host and FOX Sports contributor, has moved away from the world of sports journalism. Instead, she is banking on the old adage of sex sells with her new project – a topless sports “league” called Exposed Sportz. “So, I had this cr*zy idea — a great idea, actually — of getting everybody together and creating a sports league just to show off everybody’s talents … and it’s going to be topless!!” Sonders told TMZ. “I can’t believe nobody’s ever thought of this before,” she added.

Before you jump off this article to go find Sonders’ new venture – it’s not exactly a league. There has been “sexy” sports leagues in the past – the Lingerie Football League (now the Legends Football League) is perhaps the best known example. Exposed Sportz is not that. It’s a subscription-based content service in the vein of OnlyFans. It would be more accurate to call the venture sports-themed pornography as opposed to a “league”. For example, the description of one of their most recent posts reads “UNCENSORED MMA CAGE FIGHT 🥊 Two of the most popular babes on the internet Kenzie Anne and Claudia Fijal go head-to-head in this absolute BANGER 📈 Highlights include one competitor doing the SPLITS on the others FACE 💦 and BOTH GIRLS MAKING OUT WITH THE REFEREE!?! This one was fucken WILD and FUN… don’t miss it! Let’s Play!”

Sonders Compares New Venture To Jackass, Girls Gone Wild

“This is almost like Jackass, but with the sexiest women you’ve ever seen. So you’re going to be horny, and you’re gonna laugh and it’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” Sonders continued in her interview with TMZ. To be clear – this is nothing but supporting the concept of sex work and doing something fun and novel. But Sonders herself does appear unable to decide whether this is a “league” or Jackass. Currently, the women appearing in the content are established OnlyFans and adult industry stars.

“I know what people want to see,” Sonders added. “I mean, I built my life on TV. So, I know what people are looking for and I know what entertainment value is — especially competition. After doing sports as many years as I did, this is just a new kind of sports kind of inspired by Girls Gone Wild.” Some of the topless events reportedly include bowling, tennis, basketball, ping pong, jump rope, billiards and chess. Exposed Sportz is available now for $30 a month. Yay sports?

