Hawaii-born UFC Star Max Holloway Slams Government Response To Maui Wildfires

Last week, wildfires ravaged the island of Maui, which forms part of the State of Hawaiʻi. Driven by the perform storm of high-pressure areas and Hurricane Dora, high winds blew the fires across the island. Additional fires started when live electric poles collapsed. Hundreds were evacuated and millions of dollars of property was destroyed. Elsewhere, at least 55 people have died in the town of Lāhainā, with the official death tally now standing at 111. Furthermore, smaller and quickly-contained fires broke out on the islands of Hawai’i and O’ahu.

The fires have been attributed to the spread of invasive grass species like Guinea Grass and a prolonged period of hotter, drier weather. Additionally, recent US National Climate Assessments show that the state has received less rainfall. This is consistent with projections about the impact of anthropogenic climate change. However, the specific cause of these wildfires is as yet unknown. President Joe Biden stated he was diverting “all available federal resources” to Hawaii. Meanwhile, celebrities like Floyd Mayweather made donations to help the victims. However, several people, such as the UFC’s Max Holloway, don’t believe enough is being done by the government to help the victims.

Holloway Slams Government Response

“It’s tough man. Everything that’s going on in Lahaina now is heartbreaking,” Holloway told TMZ from Singapore. Holloway is currently preparing for a Fight Night headliner against The Korean Zombie on August 26. “Here, the state, the government at so many levels, I’m straight up going to say it, they failed the people of Lahaina and it’s kind of heartbreaking. When it felt like they were lollygagging, too, after everything happened, the people, the Hawaiian people, the locals there are the ones that stood up, that took on the responsibility, and are helping, and are still helping as we speak. Man, it’s just super heartbreaking.”

However, Holloway has also rejected the suggestion of pulling out of his upcoming fight. “If I can take their minds off of it for a second, a minute, five minutes, whatever it is, I always go in there thinking Hawaii is on my back. I’m going in there a little bit heavier right now. My main message to the families that are directly impacted, stay strong. We’re all here for you guys. We’re gonna keep this going for you guys. This is just the beginning, and we know. We’re in for the long haul on this fight. The recovery is going to take a long time. Everything is gone, and we know this, and we’re here for the long ride.”

