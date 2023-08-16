Kid Cudi Poses In New Calvin Klein Campaign

Kid Cudi is a busy man these days. As many of you are already aware, he is gearing up to release a brand-new album called INSANO. This project is going to come out on September 15th. Overall, there is a lot of hype for the project given who might be featured. Names like Travis Scott and Playboi Carti are floating around, which is absolutely huge. Not to mention, there are rumblings that a collaborative project with Travis could still happen. Needless to say, Cudi is giving fans a reason to be hyped up.

Additionally, Kid Cudi is now part of the latest Fall 2023 campaign for Calvin Klein. Alexa Demie of Euphoria is also part of the campaign, which gives this quite a bit of star power as something that “redefines sensuality through scenes of pleasure and play.” The pictures and poses that accompany the new campaign certainly play into that narrative. Below, you can see Cudi shirtless while wearing some of Calvin Klein’s iconic pieces. Ultimately, it is a cool campaign for Cudi to be part of.

Read More: Kid Cudi’s Grandmother Passed Away At Age 101, He Writes Tribute Message

Kid Cudi For Calvin Klein

discover the new campaign and shop the collection: https://t.co/czZoFpDWyH pic.twitter.com/aeyXUqIfte — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) August 15, 2023

When it comes to INSANO, it should be interesting to see what kind of direction the artist goes in. Throughout his career, Kid Cudi has ventured into various different sounds. He could do the rock thing, or he may even dive into the world of rage beats. At this point, the musical direction is a mystery and we are intrigued. However, with the inclusion of Carti and Scott, it is safe to see that this is an album that will resonate with the youth. Hopefully, it is able to deliver on all fronts.

Let us know your thoughts on Kid Cudi’s appearance in the campaign, in the comments section below. Additionally, tell us your expectations for INSANO. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Read More: Kid Cudi Becomes F1 Superfan After Meeting Lewis Hamilton