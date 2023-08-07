Nike Air Penny 2 “Atlantic Blue” Coming Soon

A clean blue for the Nike Air Penny 2.

The Nike Air Penny 2 is an iconic basketball sneaker that holds a special place in sneaker history. Originally released in 1996, it was a part of the signature line of NBA superstar Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. The shoe quickly became a fan favorite for its unique design and innovative features. The Air Penny 2 features a mix of leather and synthetic materials on the upper, providing a combination of durability and style. It is equipped with visible Air cushioning in the sole, delivering responsive and comfortable cushioning on the court.

The shoe’s sleek design and striking colorways have made it a popular choice among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball players alike. Over the years, Nike has reissued the Air Penny 2 in various colorways, allowing new generations of sneakerheads to appreciate its timeless appeal. Despite being over two decades old, the Nike Air Penny 2 continues to captivate sneaker fans with its retro charm and historical significance. It remains a classic silhouette that represents an era of basketball and sneaker culture, making it a coveted addition to any sneaker collection.

“Atlantic Blue” Nike Air Penny 2

Nike Air Penny 2
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a blue and white rubber sole with a white midsole and a clear air bubble under the heel. The upper features both blue and white leather in a wavy pattern. A black Nike Swoosh can be found near the tongue. White laces and black/white branding complete the design. Also, a blue heel tab and black Penny Hardaway branding can be found on the heel.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Penny 2 “Atlantic Blue” will release on November 25th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Atlantic Blue
Image via Nike
Nike Air Penny 2
Image via Nike

