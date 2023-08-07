Tim Anderson Posts Cryptic Tweets Aimed At Jose Ramirez Following Saturday’s Fight

Tim Anderson appeared to call out Jose Ramirez on Twitter, Sunday night, after his fight with the Cleveland Guardians third baseman the day before. He’s since deleted some of the numerous cryptic tweets from the platform.

“We ain’t never triipping .. This shit bigger!! We gone catch up with em later,” Anderson wrote in one post that he’s since taken down. In another, he added: “Keep kicking on me while I’m down..” In more posts, he referenced people “switching up” on him.

Tim Anderson & Jose Ramirez Break Out Into A Fight

CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 05: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians and Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox start to fight as umpire Malachi Moore #44 gets between them during the sixth inning at Progressive Field on August 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

Anderson and Ramirez had it out during the White Sox’s 7-4 win over the Guardians on Saturday. The brawl ended with Ramirez connecting on a shot to the face of Anderson that sent him flying to the ground. After the game, Ramirez described Anderson as “disrespectful.”

He told reporters: “I think he’s been disrespecting the game for a while. I even had the chance to tell him [earlier] during the game, ‘Don’t do this stuff. That’s disrespectful. Don’t start tagging people like that because, in reality, we’re here trying to find ways to provide for our families.’ And when he does things he does on the bases, he can get somebody out of the game. I was telling him to stop doing that, and then as soon as that play happened, he tagged me again really hard, more than needed. And then he had the reaction, he said I want to fight, and if you want to fight, I have to defend myself.”

Tim Anderson Takes To Twitter

tim anderson having a normal one 😀👍 pic.twitter.com/VFFTLlp69J — gabb 💕 (@gabbgoudy) August 6, 2023

All-in-all, the bench-clearing scuffle led to six ejections in the game. Anderson and Ramirez are likely facing suspensions from the MLB, although the league has yet to make a decision.

