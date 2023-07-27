Fans Throw Down In VIP Suite At Cubs-White Sox Game

This year’s Crosstown Classic, the MLB rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox, is pretty forgettable. Neither team is good – the Cubs are 50-51 and the Sox are 41-62 – and so there is little for fans to get hyped about other than team pride. However, footage has emerged from the July 25 matchup that showed that the real action was going on in the stands.

A video now circulating on social media shows a brief yet vicious brawl going down just outside one of the suites at the Sox’s Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans wearing both teams’ jerseys were involved in the melee until bystanders were able to pull them apart. At the time of the writing, no arrests have been made and neither club has commented on the incident. The Cubs won the game 7-3 and won the July 26 matchup 10-7. The losses extended the White Sox’s losing streak to five games.

Sox Trade Giolito

However, fights in the bleachers weren’t the only things going down for the White Sox this week. Firmly out of playoff contention this season, the team has begun to trade away some of their assets. Most notably, the team traded starting pitcher Lucas Giolito to the Angels for prospects. Giolito, an all-star in 2019, was 6-6 through 21 starts this season. Furthermore, Giolito is pitching an ERA of 3.79 so far this season. He was widely considered the best pitcher on the trade market approaching the deadline and had been in talks with several World Series contenders. However, the Angels package of several well-regarded prospects proved to be the offer that the White Sox were looking for.

He heads to an Angels team desperately trying to build themselves into a playoff team. It’s a contract year for superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani, who is yet to make the playoffs since joining the league. If the Angels, who are currently four games back in the AL wildcard race, it’s more than likely that Ohtani will leave in free agency. The Angels have not made the playoffs since 2014. Giolito will be a welcome addition to a pitching rotation that has struggled immensely this season.

