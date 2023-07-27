chicago white sox
Sports
Wild Brawl Erupts During Guardians-White Sox Game
Six people were ejected from the game.
By
Ben Mock
Aug 06, 2023
Sports
Fans Throw Down In VIP Suite At Cubs-White Sox Game
An otherwise boring Crosstown Classic was spiced up by some fan-on-fan violence
By
Ben Mock
Jul 27, 2023
