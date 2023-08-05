J. Cole & Adam Sandler Play Ball In NYC: Video

When J. Cole isn’t in the studio coaching his Dreamville team or recording hit records of his own, the North Carolina native spends most of his time honing his basketball skills. He happens to be blessed with both the talents of lyricism and athletic ability. The rapper even recently made a major money move by becoming a part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Cole’s passion for the sport is obvious, and not only has it brought financial abundance his way, but it’s also allowed the 38-year-old to connect with other famous figures who enjoy shooting hoops too.

In fact, to kick off his weekend, the “Wet Dreamz” artist spent some time in New York City at an outdoor court. There, he met up with Grown Ups actor Adam Sandler – another known basketball lover – for some friendly competition. It remains unclear if the two celebrities played on the same team in an attempt to conquer their opponents, or if they wanted to see who would come out on top between the two of them. Still, others in the area were obviously shocked to see the unexpected pairing come together, especially under such humble circumstances.

J. Cole and Adam Sandler’s Love for Basketball Brings Them Together

Adam Sandler and J. Cole hooping together in NYC. pic.twitter.com/P2orM92rAr — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) August 4, 2023

“Two ultimate good guys,” one Instagram user wrote under @ourgenerationmusic’s post. Elsewhere, another person pointed out that NBA athlete Hamidou Diallo also joined Cole and Sandler for their pick-up game. Fingers crossed we get to see more of the basketball bromance unfold as we wrap up the following weeks of summer, or perhaps the 56-year-old will bring along a friend to face off against Jermaine and Drake for a rappers vs. actors game.

Adam Sandler has long been a favourite within the hip-hop community, but the Uncut Gems star’s latest lyrical shoutout came from EarthGang. The dynamic duo shared “Bobby Boucher” earlier this summer, which earned them a co-sign from the lead actor himself. Read what Sandler had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

