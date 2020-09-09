Well, we've pretty much seen it all with 6ix9ine in the span of three years. A meteoric rise in the rap game, a disastrous downfall, an anticipated comeback, and now, watching things slowly fall apart, again. He's only done a few interviews since his release, recently asking Gillie Da King to sit-down on his podcast for a face-to-face interview Barbara Walters style.

Though Gillie and co. declined, it looks like Fox News' Lisa Evers will be sitting down with 6ix9ine for his first-ever television interview. Evers shared a photo of herself sitting across from Tekashi 6ix9ine as the rapper seemingly explains himself. "No question off limits!" Evers wrote on her IG post promoting the interview.

You can catch the interview tonight on Fox 5 News at 10 p.m. in the NYC/Tri-State area or stream it for free at fox5ny.com or the FOX5NY app.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been awfully quiet over the past few days. Though initial forecasts said 6ix9ine would be moving three-figure units in his first week, an update on sales projections revealed a massive decline. Apparently, there's been a recent bump, though, as the rapper's estimated units have bumped up from 45K to 65K. Ultimately, it doesn't look like he will be debuting at number one unless he pulls off something slick.

Will you be tuning into 6ix9ine's interview with Lisa Evers tonight?