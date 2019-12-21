Things are far from over for Tekashi 6ix9ine. The rapper's sentencing finally occurred this week which didn't result in the immediate release of the rainbow-haired rapper, as many suspected. He was given a sentence of 24 months with 13 months going towards time served. Although there's a slew of conditions that he must follow once he's released, it appears that one of them enrolling in a mental health program.

According to TMZ, the court ordered 6ix9ine to join an outpatient mental health program upon his release. Additionally, he's a committed snitch for life. The rapper will have to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the future once he's released for any other investigations where he "might be useful." Although it's ambiguous, this might make people even more wary of associating themselves with him, especially in the hip-hop community.

So the rapper will be released at some point in 2020 and the court recommended that they put the rapper in a prison near NYC in order for his family to visit him easily.

Along with having to enroll in a mental health program, the rapper will be on supervised release for five years following his stint in prison. He's also ordered to complete three hundred hours of community service along with a massive $35K fine.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on 6ix9ine.