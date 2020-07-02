His back-and-forth with Freddie Gibbs may have dissipated, but Akademiks is pushing forward with his beef against Meek Mill. The Philadelphia rapper took it upon himself to officially cancel the blogger recently, sparking yet another heated discussion. "Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them," Meek Mill tweeted. "He also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol."

Akademiks initially responded by saying that Meek doesn't have the authority to cancel anyone, and now the Everyday Struggle host has returned with a few more words for the rapper. He posted a video of himself denouncing Meek with a caption that reads, "Here’s my response to ur cancellation. Respond to @6ix9ine and @darealquilly questioning your CHARACTER. Before thinking bout tryna cancel someone else. You’re raps biggest hypocrite if u don’t. Until then we not hearing u #meekmandela."

Then, 6ix9ine added his two cents and shared a few thoughts in the comment section. "Signed to a snitchhhh 🤣 but hates snitchesssss 🤣🤣🤣," the "Trollz" rapper wrote, referring to the controversy surrounding Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez. "How u do that??????????? Went to jail for bike tricks and was crying the whole 6 months 🤣." Check out Akademiks's video below.