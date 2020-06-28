Meek Mill and Akademiks have been butting heads for a long time, though it was only in the past few weeks that the Philly spitter's decided that enough is enough. Meek demanded that Akademiks stops posting about him on his Instagram account. This was largely due to the fact that Akademiks apparently posts Meek's antics far more than his music. Akademiks obliged, writing, "I don’t need no artist who don’t wanna be on platform."



Despite this, Akademiks went on a tirade on his live stream this weekend where he essentially broke down Meek's inability to properly use the Internet, apparently. Now, in Ak's defense, Meek does have a tendency of letting his Twitter fingers fly in the midst of online debacles. However, Akademiks' live stream essentially laid down all of the issues they've had over the years, including the feud with Drake and Quentin Miller. "Meek's a comment thug," Ak said.

"Meek Mill is a n***a, if you ever see him beat somebody up, it's going to be Safaree or a blogger," he said. "He'll never actually beat up a hood n***a. I put that on everything."

As Akademiks continued his tirade against Meek, he backed his point up by referencing Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj's run in. "Meek was in the store with Nicki's boyfriend. Nicki's boyfriend was allegedly alone," he said. "You think that if Akademiks was in that Louis store, by myself with 20 chasers, that Meek ain't trying to beat me up?"

