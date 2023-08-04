Chris Parnell Net Worth 2023: What Is The “Grown-ish” Star Worth?

As of 2023, the versatile actor and comedian Chris Parnell, known for his roles in popular shows like Grown-ish, Saturday Night Live, and 30 Rock, boasts an estimated net worth of $7 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This impressive figure is a testament to Parnell’s talent, hard work, and dedication to his craft.

Born Thomas Christopher Parnell on February 5, 1967, in Memphis, Tennessee, Parnell’s journey to stardom was not an overnight success. His passion for acting was ignited at the tender age of 17, leading him to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Following a brief stint as a teacher and an apprentice actor, Parnell moved to Los Angeles in 1992, where he honed his skills at the Groundlings, a renowned improvisational and sketch comedy troupe.

Parnell’s Breakthrough in Saturday Night Live

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 11: Actor Chris Parnell arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Parnell’s breakthrough came in 1998 when he joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL), a platform that has launched many successful careers. Despite being let go twice due to budget cuts, Parnell’s talent shone through, and he was rehired, appearing in more than 140 episodes of the show. His memorable performances on SNL, including the viral “Lazy Sunday” video with Andy Samberg, solidified his place in the comedy world.

Parnell’s Diverse Acting Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 07: Actor Chris Parnell performs onstage during The David Lynch Foundation’s DLF Live Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of Allen Ginsberg’s “HOWL” with Music, Words, and Funny People at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Beyond SNL, Parnell’s acting portfolio is diverse, with over 170 acting credits to his name. He has appeared in popular films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and Hot Rod, and television series like Suburgatory and Grown-ish. His voice acting work in animated series like Archer and Rick and Morty has also contributed significantly to his net worth.

Parnell’s Success In Grown-ish And Beyond

In 2018, Parnell took on the role of Dean Parker in the Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish, further expanding his acting repertoire. Critics praised his performance in the series, contributing to his growing popularity and net worth. Parnell continues to be a sought-after actor in both live-action and animated roles, demonstrating his versatility and talent.

Parnell’s Real Estate Investments

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 19: Actor Chris Parnell speaks onstage at the “Archer” screening and Q&A during Comic-Con International 2013 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel on July 19, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images)

Parnell’s net worth is not solely derived from his acting career. He has made savvy real estate investments, including a home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles, which he purchased for $1.7 million in 2013 and listed for $2.7 million in 2020. In July 2020, he bought another property in the same area for $3.375 million, over $400,000 above the asking price.

Conclusion

Chris Parnell’s estimated net worth of $7 million in 2023 is a reflection of his successful and diverse career in the entertainment industry. From his beginnings at the Groundlings to his breakthrough on SNL, and his roles in Grown-ish and other popular shows and films, Parnell has proven his talent and versatility. His savvy real estate investments also contribute to his wealth, demonstrating that he is not just a talented actor, but also a smart businessman. As he continues to work and entertain audiences worldwide, there is no doubt that his net worth will continue to grow.