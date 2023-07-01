Rolling Loud Teams With Black Music Action Coalition For RAP Act PSA

Rolling Loud has partnered with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) in support of the Restoring Artistic Protections (RAP) Act initiative. In doing so the festival hosted a panel discussion on the act on the first day of Rolling Loud Miami. They also shared a PSA featuring Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and more with the word “censored” over their mouths.

The panel welcomed Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif and BMAC co-founder and chair Willie “Prophet” Stiggers as well as Congressmen Hank Johnson and Jamaal Bowman. The two congressmen put the bill forth in 2022, seeking to protect artists from having their lyrics used against them in court.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JULY 22: American rapper Travis Scott performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

“This is the most powerful generation we have ever seen, and this is the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the world,” Prophet said in a statement as noted by Complex. “To be able to bring messages of social and racial justice straight to the young people that will lead this nation is a very powerful tool. BMAC appreciates Rolling Loud for this partnership and support around The RAP Act. I thank Congressmen Johnson and Bowman for coming to Miami to spread this message of democracy, equity and fairness. As we celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop, we must make sure to celebrate and support those fighting to protect the culture.”

Johnson has used his platform to speak out in support of passing the RAP Act since its inception. Speaking with the BBC, he explained: “Bringing rap lyrics into the fact-finding process oftentimes is just another way of creating prejudice and bias in the minds of jurors and judges, and that’s wrong.”

Additionally, Rolling Loud supported the incarcerated Young Thug with a rally on the Rolling Loud GoPuff Stage. Thug’s arrest as a part of the YSL indictment served as an inspiration for the bill.

