Seven Craft, a reality TV star turned socialite, has made a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Known for her unpredictable temper and the ability to ignite sparks with every person she encounters, Craft has become a household name. As of 2023, her estimated net worth is around $5 million US dollars, according to AllFamousBirthday.

Early Life and Career

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GEORGIA – MAY 16: TV personality Seven Craft attends “Baddies ATL” premiere screening at CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners on May 16, 2021 in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Seven Craft was born on August 26, 1994, in Fort Washington, Maryland. Craft first gained fame representing the East Coast on season 17 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club: East Meets West. Her fiery personality and unique approach to life quickly caught the attention of viewers, catapulting her into the limelight.

Net Worth And Income

Seven Craft’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million as of 2023. This wealth primarily comes from her successful career as a reality TV star. Not only did she appear on Bad Girls Club but she recently joined the cast of Baddies. However, before joining BCG, she was a model and an aspiring DJ, which may have also contributed to her net worth.

Personal Life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seven Craft (@lovelyseven)

Seven Craft is not just a reality TV star; she’s also a mother. She had her first child, named Syx Sahmir, in August 2019. Despite her fame and the demands of her career, Craft has managed to balance her professional and personal life effectively.

Future Prospects

Given Seven Craft’s popularity and the success she has achieved so far, it is likely that her net worth will continue to grow in the future. As she continues to explore new opportunities and expand her career, fans can look forward to seeing more of her in the coming years.

Conclusion

Seven Craft’s journey from a model and aspiring DJ to a reality TV star is a testament to her talent and determination. Her net worth of $5 million in 2023 reflects her success in the entertainment industry. As she continues to evolve and grow in her career, fans and followers can expect her net worth to increase in the coming years.