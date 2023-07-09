Kim Kardashian recently hopped on Instagram to share a creepy new photo with her followers. In photo, Kim is seen posing in a mirror while a mysterious shadow lurks on a wall behind her. “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” she captioned the photo.

Kim has fans totally spooked, rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts. “That looks like ET playing hide and seek,” one Twitter user notes. Another claims they “can’t sleep” due to the chilling photo. “It’s just Kris on a business call,” a fan jokes. Someone else simply tells her, “Girl that’s north…” Other users speculate that the photo could be a promotion for the upcoming season of American Horror Story. Kim stars alongside Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, and more in the series’ twelfth season.

Kim Kardashian Shares Spooky Selfie

Kim’s mysterious selfie isn’t the only one she’s shared with fans recently. Yesterday (July 8), she hit the Gram again with a snap alongside La La Anthony. The two were pictured attending a banquet, looking glammed to perfection. “If u see us happy just leave us alone plz, we deserve this,” she captioned the photo. The stars certainly deserve a girls’ night, as both of them have gone through divorces in recent years.

In May, Kim spoke on the struggles she’s been going through dealing with her ex, Kanye West, on The Kardashians. “I think at this point I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be put on the Internet,” she explained. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f**k to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day, than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that,” she added.

