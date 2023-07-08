Boosie Badazz has gotten right back to his usual antics since his recent release from prison. He’s been quite active on social media, going Live on Instagram this week to make lasagna. The artist confused some viewers with his recipe, however, which included some unexpected ingredients. “Is that slice cheese he puttin there?,” one commenter asked, “That’s a setup not lasagna.”

Another funny clip was recently shared to social media, showing Boosie pouting because he wasn’t allowed to board a carnival ride. The ride only seemed to cater to small children, but Boosie still seemed pretty disappointed. Fans joked that the rapper simply “wasn’t tall enough” to be included.

Boosie Makes “Lasagna,” Tries To Board Children’s Ride

Recently, Boosie also clarified on social media that despite his ankle monitor, he’s still going to be working. “They’re letting me do all my shows,” he says, “I just can’t go across the country.” He went on to explain that his probation isn’t going to “mess up [his] money,” in a video posted on Twitter. Earlier this week, Boosie also took to the social media platform to ask the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, to give him his Instagram account back. The rapper was reportedly banned for featuring nudity on his profile, however, he says he’s been “doing good” lately. “I’m tryin to get my motion back,” he told Zuckerberg.

He also recently went off on Empire Records and Universal, multiple times, for allegedly failing to pay him for their deal with Yung Bleu. Boosie went on to claim that his name was even forged in the documents. “YALL THOUGHT I WAS TOO GANGSTER TO LAWYER UP,” he wrote on Twitter, “IM GO FIGHT YALL TILL DEATH FOR MY KIDS MONEY.” Boosie Badazz continued, “THIS HAS CAUSED FRICTION WITH ME N MY OWN MOTHER N YALL THINKING ITS A GAME. YALL TRYIN ME ITS UP.”

