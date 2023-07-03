This year marks 30 years since the release of The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut single, “Party and Bullsh*t.” Biggie’s classic song was released on June 29, 1993. Before he adopted his now-legendary stage name, he was officially listed on the single as BIG. “Party and Bullsh*t” was produced by Easy Mo Bee, who later contributed beats to multiple songs on Biggie’s iconic debut album, 1994’s Ready to Die.

“Party and Bullsh*t” appeared on the soundtrack for the 1993 film Who’s The Man?, alongside tracks from Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, Erick Sermon, Heavy D, House of Pain, and Pete Rock & CL Smooth. It was Biggie’s first single before he would take over the ‘90s and release some of hip hop’s greatest songs and most legendary albums.

About The Song

The track borrows its title from “When the Revolution Comes” by The Last Poets, a well-known group of spoken word artists and musicians. Hip hop’s most profound lyrics have drawn inspiration from The Last Poets and their politically conscious subject matter. They have been featured in songs by Nas and Common.

In “When the Revolution Comes,” the Last Poets criticize those who “party and bullsh*t,” viewing them negatively. Biggie flipped this perspective into a positive means of expression by crafting a celebratory song focused on having a good time. “Party and Bullsh*t” also samples “UFO” by ESG and “I’ll Be There” by Johnny Hammond. Today we revisit The Notorious B.I.G.’s debut single for its 30th anniversary.

The Song Jump-Started Biggie’s Career

American rapper Notorious BIG (born Christopher Wallace) attends the 1995 Billboard Music Awards, New York, New York, December 6, 1995. (Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)

On “Party and Bullsh*t,” Biggie showcased his talent, skillful rhymes and distinct flow. While Biggie’s debut single was influential, it did not chart and never received any Gold or Platinum certifications. However, it was a breakthrough moment in Biggie’s career. He had not quite developed his sound yet, but the song was quintessentially The Notorious B.I.G. in its commanding delivery and vivid imagery.

“Party and Bullsh*t” might not sound as polished as some of Biggie’s most successful hits like “Juicy,” “Hypnotize,” or “Mo Money Mo Problems.” Still, one could recognize his raw talent in the earliest moments of his career, including his debut single. The track’s catchy chorus also helped introduce him to a much wider audience, allowing him to grow and eventually dominate the ’90s rap scene. “Party and Bullsh*t” laid the foundation for The Notorious B.I.G.’s career.

The Impact Of Biggie’s Debut Single

“Party and Bullsh*t” was the first glimpse of The Notorious B.I.G.’s unique rapping style and clever bars. It also displayed his ability to create hit records. In the full scope of his career, Biggie could write hit songs from the beginning. He later went on to push boundaries with his albums, which resulted in greater success. The song remains an essential party throwback song today.

“Party and Bullsh*t” has found its way into modern music and has been sampled numerous times inside and outside hip hop. Rita Ora notably sampled “Party and Bullsh*t” for one of her biggest hits, 2012’s “How We Do (Party),” although resulting in a copyright lawsuit years later. Rappers like Busta Rhymes, Young M.A. Cypress Hill, MF DOOM, Jean Grae, and Joell Ortiz have also incorporated Biggie’s classic debut single into their music. Rap fans continue to enjoy the classic hit “Party and Bullsh*t” even thirty years after its release.

[via] [via] [via]