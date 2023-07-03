Drake and 21 Savage are about to embark on a massive North American tour. Although the tour was supposed to begin in Memphis last week, the Canadian megastar opted to postpone the tour. Now, it is set to begin in Chicago on July 5th. Overall, this is an interesting move, especially with rumors that the rapper is going to be dropping an r&b album soon. For All The Dogs was rumored to be dropping last week on the same day as The Pink Tape. However, it never came.

That said, some artists like to drop albums on a Wednesday, and starting his tour on a Wednesday could mean new music. Of course, this is pure conjecture and theorizing. Regardless, fans are very curious as to what Drake’s next move will be. After all, he is the biggest artist in all of hip-hop, and his latest tour is going to set the world on fire. Well, recently, Drake took to his Instagram story, where he gave us a series of interesting decisions.

Drake On Instagram

In the video reposted by Elliott Wilson, you can see Drake wearing a sweater that features what is supposed to be the cover art of For All The Dogs. Although, the shirt says “Harder Dick, Harder Feelings.” Additionally, the artist can be heard singing Kanye West’s “Through The Wire.” Finally, he also showcases his dazzling diamond watch which is filled with colorful elements. Needless to say, Drake is having a ton of fun prior to his upcoming tour.

Chicago is a great place to start the tour. They just hosted a massive NASCAR street race that turned out to be a huge success despite some rain. Moreover, Kanye West and a whole host of other legends just so happen to be from the city. Considering his wide array of hits, there is no doubt that the It’s All A Blur Tour is going to be must-see event. Let us know if you’re going to see the tour in person, down below.

