The Federal Aviation Administration has approved the first flying car to take off under experimental status. Alef Aeronautics confirmed its flying car, “Model A,” has taken the crucial step on its path toward being released to the public. It is the first car to receive a Special Airworthiness Certification from the FAA. The car must need to meet National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration safety standards before taking flight.

CEO Jim Dukhovny says certification “will be our next step.” “The historical significance of this cannot be overstated,” Dukhovny told USA TODAY on Friday. “While there have been pioneers like Terrafugia, Paul Moller, and Henry Ford, this is the first time a vehicle, in the traditional sense (parks and drives like a car, functions like a car, looks like a car), has received permission to fly. It’s also important that Alef is the first electric car which received permission to fly. And, last but not least, the ability for vertical takeoff is central to most people’s conception of a ‘flying car.'”

Alef Aeronautics’s “Flying Car”

“We’re excited to receive this certification from the FAA,” Dukhovny also said. “It allows us to move closer to bringing people an environmentally friendly and faster commute, saving individuals and companies hours each week. This is a one small step for planes, one giant step for cars.”

Users on social media had plenty of skepticism in response to the flying vehicle. One joked on Twitter, “Mfs gonna be flying with low fuel and fall from 500 feet down.” Another argued, “Now I know people always thought wow there will be flying cars someday but this isnt safe. What happens when everyone wants to buy this and are just flying in the sky… will there now be air control for flying cars. this just brings a whole new set of problems.”

The “Model A” is available for pre-order at an estimated final cost of just under $300,000. To join the general pre-order queue costs $150 while a priority queue costs $1500. Check out the pre-order options and learn more about the car here.

