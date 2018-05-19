vehicles
- TechFirst Flying Car Gets Approval From The FAAA flying car has been approved for experimental status.By Cole Blake
- Sports50 Cent To Floyd Mayweather: "You Ain't Got Sh*t On Me N***a"50 Cent is back on his BS.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Dolph Is Giving Away A Custom Camouflage CarGiving away a camo Hellcat Challenger? That's major.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Is Not Feeling Her Blue Lambo Anymore: "Imma Have To Wrap My Car"Cardi B is trying to change her whip to better suit her personality.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLil Tay Is On "Good Morning America" Keeping Up Her Facade"The Youngest Flexer of the Century."By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown & Wiz Khalifa Show Off Their Snazzy Car Collections"I've done did a lot of s--- just to live this here lifestyle."By Devin Ch