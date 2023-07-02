During a recent podcast appearance, Wack 100 discussed the case of Carlishia Hood and her son. In June, Hood got into an altercation with a man in a Chicago restaurant. The altercation escalated, and the man was later shot by Carlishia’s teenage son. The man, Jeremy Brown, died as a result of his injuries. Carlishia was later accused of telling her son to kill him, and both her and the teen were charged with first-degree murder. Charges against both of them were eventually dropped.

“That little motherf***er already had a fun,” Wack 100 says, “that ain’t his first time doing that.” He went on to explain that regardless of the circumstances leading up to the shooting, he believes the boy was in the right to defend his mother. He says his own children have experience with weapons too, going to the shooting range since they were young. “I watched him come and post up by that door,” Wack 100 says, “He did what he was supposed to do when that man started beating his mother.”

Wack 100 Believes The Teen Was In The Right

After Hood and her son were charged, footage of the incident began circulating the internet. In the footage, Brown is seen punching the woman before being shot. When charges against her were dropped, she filed a lawsuit against the City of Chicago as well as five police officers. “I’ve experienced pain in many ways that I would never have thought,” she said. Hood continued, ”What happened to me was totally unnecessary. Never in a million years would I have imagined being brutally attacked, beaten and being arrested.”

Nicki Minaj also shared her thoughts on the situation last week. She called the teen boy a “hero” for reacting how he did when Brown hit his mother, even offering to pay his college tuition. “[Carlishia] raised a dope kid & should be so proud,” she wrote on Instagram.

