A 14-year-old rapper who performs under the name Lil Tuda was shot and killed in Chicago over the weekend. He and another boy were both shot on Saturday with the other boy remaining in critical condition. According to HipHopDx Lil Tuda, whose real name is Timothy Lockhart was shot in the head at 4:45 p.m. and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital shortly after. Community activist Andrew Holmes described the event as a tragedy, drawing particular note to the fact that it occurred over the Juneteenth weekend.

Holmes further called for Lil Tuda’s killers to be brought to justice. “Father’s Day, Juneteenth, celebrating for what? Until we can stop this gun violence, Black-on-Black crime, and get these individuals in custody, then talk to me. But, we got two babies, two babies here.” A tweet made later by the 16th And 17th District Chicago Police Scanner clarified some of Lil Tuda’s alleged gang affiliations. The tweet described him as “a self proclaimed rapper and member of the DMG (Dirty Money Gang), a set of Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones.”

Lil Tuda Killed Over The Weekend

Timothy Lockhart, aka Lil Tuda, a self proclaimed rapper and member of the DMG (Dirty Money Gang), a set of Gangster Disciples and Black P Stones near 72nd and Rockwell was shot and killed on the 100 block of S Homan around 4:45 PM



Lockhart was 14 years old. pic.twitter.com/bO2vo9UNYm — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) June 19, 2023

Back in April another Chicago rapper, Lil Ronald was shot and killed. Ronald was also just 14 years old at the time of the shooting. Back in 2021, Chief Keef collaborator Edai was also shot and killed in Chicago. The city’s most high-profile case in recent years was that of FBG Duck. He was shopping in luxury stores when a group of men pulled up in two vehicles and shot at Duck and two other men.

Anytime a shooting happens in the drill scene fans are often reminded of Pop Smoke’s tragic slaying. Smoke was staying in a rented house in Hollywood Hills when multiple men broke into the house to commit a robbery. The incident turned deadly when the 20-year-old Pop Smoke was shot and ultimately declared dead. An outpouring of support and calls for stopping further gun violence in rap followed his tragic passing. What do you think of Lil Tuda’s tragic slaying over the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

Read More: FBG Duck’s Mom Proud Of Lil Durk For Trying To Stop The Violence

[Via]