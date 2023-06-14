It’s that time of year again when the culture prepares for the BET Awards. We recently received the 2023 list of nominees, and it was a collection of talent that didn’t surprise those keeping up with the industry. From Hip Hop and R&B’s elite to those making waves internationally to the thespians taking over the big and small screens, fans are excited to see who takes home the trophy on June 25.

Several of our personal favorites have been singled out for their successes throughout the year. Here, we’re taking a closer look at the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist nominees. These seven women have stormed music and created art, touching millions of fans worldwide. They’ve topped the charts, become viral sensations, and shifted the culture in one way or another. Take a deeper look at these songbirds and let us know who you want to seize the win at the upcoming 2023 BET Awards ceremony.

Ari Lennox, a gem in contemporary R&B, hails from the DMV. Starting her illustrious career by sharing her music online, Lennox swiftly signed with Dreamville Records, J. Cole’s venerated label, in 2015. She released her label debut EP Pho in 2016 to critical acclaim, followed by her chart-topping 2019 album, Shea Butter Baby. The album’s title track climbed to No. 12 on Billboard‘s R&B Songs chart, making waves across the industry.

In 2020, she also earned three nominations at the BET Awards. Then, in 2021, Lennox released “Pressure,” demonstrating her continuing evolution and passion for crafting authentic, resonant music. As of the 2023 BET Awards, this charismatic songstress remains a standout, retaining her crown as a powerhouse in the world of R&B. Her blend of vintage and modern styles continues to redefine the genre.

Beyoncé

This one needs no introduction, but we’ll go for it anyway. Global icon Beyoncé kick-started her career with Destiny’s Child but truly cemented her legendary status with her successful solo endeavors. Signing with Columbia Records, she released her debut solo album Dangerously in Love in 2003, further establishing her as a multi-Platinum artist. Beyoncé consistently conquers the charts with each new release, including 2016’s Lemonade and 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift, which both topped the Billboard 200 chart.

The 29-time Grammy Award-winner holds the record for most wins by a woman artist, a remarkable testament to her enduring influence. Her comprehensive catalog also showcases her extraordinary range, punctuated by her innovative visuals. Beyoncé reigns supreme, and her star shines brighter than ever, carving an unforgettable mark in music history.

Coco Jones

South Carolina’s Coco Jones seems like a newcomer R&B sensation, but she’s been in the business for some time. She first garnered attention on Disney Channel, but Jones’s genuine musical talents became evident with her venture into R&B. Her 2020 EP H.D.W.Y under Hollywood Records served as her breakout moment, blending contemporary R&B and pop in a unique, alluring mix. The album charted successfully, establishing Jones as a promising talent in the industry.

Additionally, Coco’s creative output has multiplied. Fans have watched as she’s evolved over the years, earning viral moments that placed her on a global map. A gifted singer, Jones has received recognition from several prestigious institutions, affirming her rising star. Coco Jones’s remarkable journey in the music industry is just beginning; her potential is immense.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. is an enigmatic force in R&B, hailing from Vallejo, California. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter signed with RCA Records, introducing herself to the world with her self-titled compilation album H.E.R. in 2017. The album enjoyed chart success, signaling her potent arrival in the music industry. Notable hits like “Hard Place” and “Best Part” showcase her raw talent, earning her top spots on Billboard’s R&B charts.

H.E.R.’s artistry and visionary spirit remain paramount. The singer’s debut studio album, 2021’s Back of My Mind, has continued to build upon her established reputation, blending classic R&B with elements of Hip Hop, Soul, and Reggae. She has collected numerous accolades, including four Grammy Awards and an Academy Award for Best Original Song, proving her multifaceted talents. As H.E.R. continues to evolve, her depth, creativity, and magnetism solidify her as a true luminary in modern R&B.

Lizzo is a vibrant talent that has successfully blurred the lines of Pop, Soul, and Hip Hop. Originally from Detroit, this powerhouse signed with Atlantic Records and quickly seized the limelight. Her debut major label album, 2019’s Cuz I Love You, dominated the charts with tracks like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” Further, Lizzo has won three Grammy Awards, acknowledging her climb in the industry. Her empowering lyrics and rousing performances make her a force to be reckoned with. Constantly pushing boundaries, Lizzo’s eclectic blend of music and unapologetic authenticity has captivated audiences worldwide. The effervescent star continues to redefine norms, making her an enduring figure in modern pop culture.

SZA is a captivating presence in modern R&B. In 2013, SZA signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, releasing her acclaimed debut studio album, Ctrl, in 2017. Her distinctive style combines Soul, Hip Hop, and R&B elements, resonating with audiences. Ctrl catapulted up the charts, landing at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. SZA’s notable hits, including “Love Galore” and “The Weekend,” have also achieved multi-Platinum status.

Additionally, SZA has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards, affirming her potent influence in the industry. Her second studio album SOS arrived in 2022 and cemented her position as an artist unafraid to explore vulnerability in her music. SZA continues to redefine the boundaries of R&B with her distinctive lyrical narratives and passionate vocal delivery, forging a lasting legacy.

Tems

Tems is a rising star from Lagos, Nigeria, who has carved a unique niche in the world of alt-R&B. She made waves with her single “Mr Rebel” and subsequently signed with the independent label Leading Vibe Ltd. Tems’ debut EP in 2020 For Broken Ears wove together soulful melodies, earning her recognition from critics, fans, and her peers. The album’s success paved the way for a 2021 collaboration with WizKid on the chart-topping hit “Essence.”

Tems has become a global sensation, and her sophomore EP, If Orange Was a Place in 2021, continued to showcase her rich, earthy vocals. With a promising career ahead, Tems is a bright beacon in the ever-evolving landscape of Afrobeats and R&B.