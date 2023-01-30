One thing fans will surely always praise Amber Rose for is her authenticity. Over the years, the model has become a pro at being proud of her identity, speaking her truth, and – at times – stirring the pot on social media.

Previously, her antics have included throwing shade at the Kardashians and sharing salacious thirst traps. Now, she’s offering sexual services in exchange for coveted Super Bowl tickets.

Amber Rose attends VERZUZ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony And Three 6 Mafia at Hollywood Palladium on December 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Ahead of next month’s big game, the 39-year-old seems desperate to get her hands on a set. So down bad, in fact, that she’s publicly offering to perform anilingus on anyone who can help her own.

On Monday (January 30), Rose shared a text post on her Instagram feed, asking, “Yo, who’s ass I gotta eat to get tickets to the Super Bowl?” In the caption, she added, “Bitch I’ll have a busy eatin’ contest for them tickets #FlyEaglesFly.”

In the few hours since Rose shared her eyebrow-raising upload, a few potential suitors have come forward. Among them is Diplo, who simply left a hands up emoji in the comments, already earning upwards of 1,000 likes. The rap diva saw his comment and quickly wrote back, “Lmaoooo Diplo!!! [crying laughing emoji].”

Following him is 65-year-old Russell Simmons, who made it known that “[he] got tickets.” More recently, Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore fame also expressed his interest in the offer. “I’m sure I can find some,” the reality star wrote.

Rose’s name has been in the headlines a lot as of late. This is namely due to her recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, during which she had plenty to say about her love life – both past and present.

Read what Amber specifically had to say about Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa here, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

