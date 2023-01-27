Conor McGregor is currently in the midst of getting back into shape for his return to the Octagon. At this point, no one is sure when he will officially come back. Overall, there is a lot of politics within the UFC, and Dana White has to navigate some matchup possibilities before making a decision for McGregor.

Although, you can tell that McGregor is ready for anything. In recent pictures, he has been looking more jacked than ever before. There is this real sense that he could end up in a higher weight class, especially with his new physique. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Conor McGregor attends qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/FilmMagic)

Conor McGregor Avoids Disaster

Unfortunately, McGregor’s comeback hopes could have been dashed earlier this morning. According to the UFC star on Instagram, he was hit by a car while on a bike ride. Thankfully, he was able to escape without any big injuries. However, he noted that he could have died.

“Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me,” McGregor wrote. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life.”

Based on the videos, it seems like the man who hit him stopped the car and offered some aid. In fact, McGregor was seen in the front seat of the car as his bike was being transported. Overall, everyone seems to be doing just fine, albeit a bit shaken up by everything that transpired.

Moving forward, McGregor will be focusing on his return to the Octagon.

