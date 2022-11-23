Conor McGregor has always been a controversial figure within the UFC. He has angered a lot of people with his antics, although these days, he isn’t as popular as he once was. It has been a long time since McGregor was last in the Octagon, and it will be a while before he gets back there.

In the interim, McGregor has been living the good life, especially since he sold his stake in Proper No. 12 whiskey. His brand sold for a massive amount just last year, and according to TMZ, he made $150 million off of the deal. Now, however, he is being sued for millions over this move.

Conor McGregor and Phil Foden pose for a photo in the Pitlane during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco at Circuit de Monaco on May 28, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor Sued By Artem Lobov

MMA fighter and former close friend of McGregor’s, Artem Lobov is now suing the fighter for millions. According to Lobov’s legal team, he is actually the mastermind behind Proper No. 12. They claim, McGregor promised Lobov five percent of the company. Additionally, McGregor only offered $1 million of the $600 million sale.

“We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr. McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand,” Lobov’s attorneys said. “My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr. McGregor.”

UFC fighter Artem Lobov in the corner of Richie Smullen during his Featherweight bout with Adam Gustab during Bellator 217 at the 3 Arena in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

These are some heavy accusations, although McGregor’s team is already responding. His spokesperson Karen J. Kessler told TMZ “Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey was created, developed, branded and tirelessly promoted by Conor McGregor. “Any suggestion that the plaintiff has a claim to Proper No. Twelve is incorrect.”

This is currently a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

[Via]